Funeral services for Viola Moser, 91, of Clinton, were held at 2 p.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in Bessie.

She died Thursday, May 11, 2017, at United Methodist Healthcare Center in Clinton.

Viola Katherine (Dick) Moser was born March 29, 1926, to Gottfred and Anna (Friedrich) Dick in Clinton. She was raised in Washita County on the family farm and attended the Malson Country School. She later graduated from Clinton High School in 1943.

She married Gentry Moser May 5, 1946, in Bessie. They made Clinton their home and she kept the books for Moser Auto Parts for more than 50 years.

Moser was a longtime faithful and active member of Peace Lutheran Church, where she was the pianist and organist for more than 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Harvey Donald Dick and Paul Dick.

Survivors include two sons, Wil Moser and Darrel Moser and wife, Vicki, all of Clinton; a brother, Gilbert Dick of Clinton; six grandchildren, Charlie Moser and wife, Dara, Lori Paris and husband, Ryan, Ami Needham, Mandi Leonard, Tamie Moser and Brian Schulz; and 11 great-grandchildren, Logan Moser, Morgan Moser, Rex Paris, Ellen Paris, Mattie Ryan, Jackson Needham, Gentry Needham, Eli Schulz, Benjamin Schulz, Dillon Schulz and Lucas Schulz.

The service was officiated by Rev. Jerry Lamb. Burial followed at Peace Lutheran Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

