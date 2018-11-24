Funeral services for Vernon Nickel, 90, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the First Mennonite Church.

Nickel died Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in the Oklahoma Veterans Center at Clinton.

Vernon George Nickel was born Oct. 12, 1928, to Henry and Freda (Baergen) Nickel in Weatherford. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1948.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in the Korean Conflict. Following an honorable discharge, Nickel moved to Louisiana and worked in the oil fields before returning to Clinton.

On Aug. 5, 1960, he married Norma Ann Friesen in Clinton.

Nickel worked for Kerns and Schneider Funeral Home for 20 years before becoming a full-time farmer with Bill Friesen.

He was a member of the First Mennonite Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, being with his grandchildren and tinkering on his farm.

Nickel was preceded in death by his parents; a step-mother, Hulda Nickel; two brothers, Ardie Nickel and Hershel Nickel; and a sister, Mildred Patton.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Toni Nickel and Amber Ruiz of Moore; two sons, Lynn Nickel and wife Ellie of Richmond, Va., and Chuck Nickel and wife Kasey of Clinton.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Nicholas, Chelsea, Cameron and Lince; and his best friend, Leon Hoffman of Clinton.

Anyone wishing to send memorials may do so to any veterans organization in Nickel’s name.

The service will be officiated by Harvey Friesen and Daniel Mosburg. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

