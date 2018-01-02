Vernon Flaming

A memorial service has been set for Vernon H. Flaming, 90, of Corn for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the First Christian Church in Clinton.

He died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Clinton.

Flaming was born Nov. 5, 1927, to H.B.R. and Maggie (Reimer) Flaming in Corn. He was raised in Corn and attended Corn High School and Corn Bible Academy. He later went to Northwest Bible College in Minneapolis, Minn.

He married Lorene Reimer Aug. 12, 1947, in Corn.

Flaming worked as a farmer, a mason, a carpenter, and a computer programmer, among many other things. He loved woodworking and teaching Sunday school.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Clinton and a longtime member of the Corn Bible Academy Alumni.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; five brothers; and five sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Gale Misner of Clinton and Laurel Howard and husband Vern “Dub” Haskell of Texas; a son, Dwayne Flaming of Arboles, Colo.; and his brother, Leonard “Butch” Flaming of Artesia, N.M.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney. The cremation was under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

