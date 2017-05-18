Funeral services for Vernette Baker, 67, of Arapaho, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Clinton First Christian Church.

She died Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in her home in rural Arapaho.

Vernette Elaine Baker was born Aug. 5, 1949, to Vernon L. and Lorene (Thompson) Huey in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1967.

On March 24, 1967, she married Mike Baker in the Pleasant Valley Freewill Baptist Church of Arapaho.

Baker was employed as a secretary and receptionist for many years, in addition to being a full-time farmer’s wife.

She was a member of the First Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, fixing Sunday lunches and making trips to Red River and Colorado.

Baker was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sharon Mandrell; and a daughter, Wendy Baker Putnam.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; one son, Jay Baker and wife, Misty, of Clinton; one daughter, Autumn Baker of Arapaho; and six grandchildren, Wacey Hughes of Weatherford, Sketchley Baker of Clinton, Jody Hughes and Jamae Hughes, both of Arapaho, and Charley Baker and Malley Baker, both of Clinton.

The family has suggested that those wishing to make memorial donations do so to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

The service will be officiated by Dr. Michael O’Donnell and Rev. Willie Coop. Burial will conclude at Parkersburg Cemetery in Clinton under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.