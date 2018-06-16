Funeral services will be held for Verla Alene Crist Maxwell, 100, at 10 a.m. today in the Loyal Methodist Church.

She died Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Kingfisher Hospital.

Maxwell was born Sept. 10, 1917, to James H. and Jenny (Kinder) Crist in Westbrook, Minn. When she was still very young her family moved to Oklahoma. They settled in Loyal and she graduated from Loyal High School in 1935. On Jan. 11, 1936, she married Clyde F. Maxwell, and the couple lived and farmed in the Kingfisher/Loyal area.

In their 11th year of marriage, a high fever caused her husband to become blind. Maxwell assumed primary responsibility for the farm and supporting the family. For a few years she also worked at Delbert’s Shop Mart in Loyal.

When the farm burned, Maxwell moved to an apartment in Kingfisher in 2010.

She was active in the church all her life. She worked with the youth group in the Loyal Methodist Church and was also active with the Loyal United Methodist Women.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Erma, Virgil, Marvin, Harold and Lois; her husband; and two sons-in-law, Bill Pope and Kermit (Cork) Glazier.

Survivors include three daughters, Jacqueline (Jacque) Pope, Jacquetta (Skeeter) Glazier, and Jaree Stehr and husband Fred of Clinton; grandchildren, Steve and Sandy Pope, Clay and Sarah Pope, Vandella Newer, Tammy and Dennis Mueggenborg, Jody and John Gooden, Justin and Lynn Stehr, Jennifer and Jerry Raab, and Jaretta and Clay Buchanan; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren on the way.

Interment will follow the service at Forrest Home Cemetery in Loyal.