Vera Hammer

Graveside services will be held for Vera May Hammer, 86, of Medicine Lodge, Kan., and formerly of Bessie, at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Union Hatchett Cemetery in Bessie.

She died Friday, July 14, 2017, at Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital.

Hammer was born Sept. 14, 1930, to Hughie Albert Allison and May Rebecca (Lindsay) Allison in Foss.

On Dec. 1, 1951, she married Charles Harvey Hammer. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2007.

Hammer was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bessie and also attended the First Christian Church in Medicine Lodge, Kan.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Glen; and one brother, William.

Survivors include one daughter, Lois Gallaugher and husband, Bill, of Sawyer, Kan.; and one granddaughter, Melissa Jacobs and husband, Josh, and their children, Olivia and Thatcher, all of Pratt, Kan.

She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Myrtle, James, Victor, Faye, Louise, Mildred, Patsy and Shirley.

Visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, Kan.

Memorials may be made to Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital Long Term Care, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at larrisonmortuary.com.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Tom Walters.

