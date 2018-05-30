Funeral services will be held for Vera Carter, 90, of Cordell at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Saturday May 26, 2018, in her Cordell home.

Vera Louise Carter was born April 24, 1924, to Claude Weter and Lillie (Rose) Weter in Bessie. She was raised west of Bessie and attended Breath Wait School.

On Feb. 1, 1955, she married Curtis Loyd Carter in Pampa, Texas. For most of their married life the couple made their home in Bessie.

Carter helped her husband farm by working in the fields, hauling hay and working cattle. She later worked 13 years at the Kellwood Factory in Clinton, and also served as treasurer for the City of Bessie for 12 years. The past few years she had been a resident of Cordell.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, hand work and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two daughters, Bonnie Dudgeon and Sherry Brock; a sister, Neoma Goeringer; and a brother, Lawrence Weter.

Survivors include two sons, Lawrence Carter and Billy Carter and wife Valerie, all of Cordell; a sister, Sharon Snider and husband Tommy of Clinton; 13 grandchildren, Mary Brock, Heather Free, Adam Brock, Curtis Carter, Colby Carter, Amber Rich, Jeremy Carter, Kelsey McCuistion, Jimmy Dudgeon, Johnny Dudgeon, Amanda Wise, Hillary Wise and Jesse Wise.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Jerry Lamb. Burial will follow at Union Hatchett Cemetery in Bessie under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.