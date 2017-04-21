Funeral services will be held for Tyrone Christopher Lewis Jr., 41, of Moore and formerly of Clinton, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Journey Church in Norman.

He died Monday, April 17, 2017, in Moore.

Lewis was born Feb. 26, 1976, to Veleria Jennings Lewis and Tyrone Christopher Lewis Sr. in Clinton. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1994, where he was a Leader of Tomorrow and excelled in athletics, making the all-state team in nearly every sport. Lewis helped lead the Red Tornadoes to victory in the baseball championship his senior year.

In 1999, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served until his honorable discharge in 2003. During his time in the military, he voluntarily served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

On Oct. 25, 2003, he married Erica Hightower.

Lewis was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ogenia and Walter Player; his maternal grandparents, Velma and Wardell Jennings; his paternal grandparents, Lola and Ira Lewis; and his uncle, Earnest Lee Daniels.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Tyrone Christopher Lewis III, Titus Christian Lewis and Teaghan Christina Lewis; his parents; two siblings, Angie and Ira Lewis; four nephews, Marquis Bryson, A-Vont Bryson, Atrel Bryson and Kingston Lewis, all of Clinton; four aunts, Deborah Lewis of Atlanta, Shirley Burris, Nancy Gosier and Jenell Lister; a great-aunt, Mary Jo Gresham; an uncle, Jeffrey Stevenson; his mother- and father-in-law, June and Phillip Walker of Oklahoma City; five cousins, Tony Harper, Jo Burris, Tracy Northington, Kristy Butler and Jodi Lewis; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be from today at Primrose Funeral Service in Norman.

Donations to the family may be made to the Tyrone Lewis Jr. Family Memorial Fund at Arvest Bank.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. today at Bethany Baptist Church in Clinton.

The funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Glenn Quirk and Rev. Billy Mucker. Interment will follow at Clinton Cemetery.