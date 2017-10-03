Tricia Stratmoen

A graveside service for Trica (Ratke) Stratmoen, 58, former Clinton resident, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Clinton Cemetery.

A memorial service has also been planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Zion Church in Oklahoma City.

Stratmoen died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in her Oklahoma City home.

Trica Ann (Ratke) Stratmoen was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Clinton, to Jake and Louise Ratke. “Teresa,” as she was known to family and friends, was raised and went to school in Clinton, graduating from Clinton High School in 1976.

She retired from Federal Civil Service in 2003 after 25 years of service.

Stratmoen was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed genealogy, cooking, knitting, gardening and working with children in preschool and Sunday school.

She is survived by her husband, Lief Stratmoen of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Elizabeth Hamlin and husband, Steve, of Norman, and Patricia Ratke and husband, Gary Brock, of Clinton; five children, Evelyn Stratmoen of Manhattan, Kan., Angie Weil and husband, Chris, of Clinton, Barbara Tipps and husband, Chris, of Cache, Austin Aispuro of Weatherford and William Stratmoen of Manhattan, Kan.; and three grandchildren.

The family has suggested that memorial contributions be made in Stratmoen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The family will greet guests for a viewing from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

The memorial service in Oklahoma City will be officiated by Pastor Ronald Christie.

The graveside service will be officiated by Rev. Roy Dobbs and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

