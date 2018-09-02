Funeral services will be held for Tony Fagan, 66, of Broken Arrow at 10 a.m. today at World Outreach Church of Tulsa.

He died Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Broken Arrow.

Anthony Clifford Fagan was born Oct. 20, 1951, to Clifford Henry and Reva Dale Fagan in Elk City. He grew up in Canute and graduated from Canute High School. He ran track during his senior year and received state awards.

Fagan attended Sayre Junior College for two years. He farmed for his father and then went to work for Mistletoe, a delivery company in Elk City. He then got a job at TG&Y in Clinton as assistant manager and later became manager. He went on to work at several other TG&Y locations.

On Sept. 21, 1974, he married his wife, Debbie. The couple lived in Clinton for a year before moving to Weatherford, where their four children were born.

He worked for Hobby Lobby for 25 years as a store manager at multiple locations and retired in 2012.

While living in Weatherford the Fagans first met Rick and Sonya McAuliff, who would become their lifelong friends. They traveled the world together on mission trips to Utah Ute Indian Reservation, Guatemala, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize and Puerto Rico.

Fagan was born again at Mount Zion Assembly of God Church near Weatherford, and was baptized at Woodland Hills Assembly of God Church in Tulsa. He and his wife served in children’s ministry for many years, and they were the assistant children’s pastors at Victory Christian Church for one year in 1999. They began attending World Outreach Church in 2004.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Lucas Isaiah Christopher.

Survivors include his wife; three sons, Skye, Gabriel and Chase and wife Janie; two grandsons, Noah and Bentley; his sister, Rita Lyod and husband Ron of Tecumseh; and numerous nieces and nephews.