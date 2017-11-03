A memorial service for Tonia Duncan, 62, of Burns Flat, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Burns Flat.

She died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Tonia Lee (Weber) Duncan was born Feb. 6, 1955, to Doyle Weber and Martha Sue Dunsworth in Anadarko. She was raised in Altus where she graduated from Altus High School in 1973.

She began actively participating in beauty pageants when she was 9, winning the titles of Little Miss Cotton in 1964 and Ms. Altus in 1974. She continued her education at Altus Junior College.

In 1974 she married David James in Altus.

She moved to Kansas City, Mo., for a short time and then returned to Altus in 1981. Duncan then began a career in Civil Service on Altus U.S. Air Force Base, where she was appointed supervisor.

In 1987 she married Tony Duncan. The couple moved from Hess to Olustee, and eventually resided on the Air Force base in Altus.

As a civil servant, she and her husband resided on Air Force bases in Cheyenne, Wyo., Charleston, S.C., and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nev., where she retired in 2001.

In 2003 Duncan moved to Burns Flat to help care for her parents.

She was an active member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include a daughter, Courtney Tai Hall of Tulsa; a son, Damon James and wife, Jamie, of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers, Mark Weber and wife, Jennifer, of Tulsa and Mike Weber of Moore; and six grandchildren, Mattison, Brayden, Kamren, Rylin, Zander and Gavin.

Flowers and donations can be sent to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 205 OK-44, Burns Flat, OK 73624.

The service will be officiated by Dr. Tom Spence and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.