A memorial service will be held for Tim Ray, 63, formerly of Weatherford, at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel in Clinton.

He died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in his Sand Springs home.

Tim Alan Ray was born Jan. 2, 1954, to Luey and Orpha Ray in Thomas. He grew up in Butler and moved to Weatherford while in the fifth grade, graduating from Weatherford High School in 1972. In high school he enjoyed playing football and was a state placer on the wrestling team.

After graduation Ray worked in the oil field for several years, and then worked as a driver for Hamm & Phillips Service Company in Weatherford.

Ray enjoyed golf, sports, and spending time outdoors. Along with his wife, Tricia, he also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.

In 2015 he and his wife moved to Sand Springs to be closer to their grandchildren. While there Ray became an active member of the Sand Springs Church of Christ.

After moving to Sand Springs, he finished his career by working at Lazer Spot in Bixby.

Ray is survived by his wife, of the home; a daughter, Destiny Mozingo and husband, Jim, of Lawton; a son, Timothy Ray and wife, Rachel, of Sand Springs; five brothers, Jack Ray and wife, Frances, of Butler, Bill Ray and wife, Linda, of Custer City, Johnny Ray and wife, Karen, of Weatherford, Don Ray of Oklahoma and Kenny Ray of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Lois Powers of Butler and Mary Ray of Weatherford; and six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Cannon, Adelynn, Tyler, Ava and Hudsyn.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Pat Peters.