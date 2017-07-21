Tim Mullins

A private family graveside service will be held for “Tim” C. Mullins, 93, of Arapaho.

He died Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in his Arapaho home.

Tilmon C. Mullins was born Jan. 2, 1924, to Mac and Sally (Blaylock) Mullins in Hammon, where he was raised and attended school.

He was a farm laborer before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1948, where he served until 1950.

On March 6, 1954, he married Edythe Marie Downey in Cheyenne. They lived their entire married life in Arapaho.

Mullins worked for the Soil Conservation Service for more than 30 years, serving as a core drill specialist. After retirement he was employed at Custer County Courthouse as a custodian.

Mullins was well known for collecting antiques, and he enjoyed gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Ronald Gene Henderson; six sisters, Ruth Lacy, Lenora Clark, Leona Buford, Marie Eakins, Agnes Lowry and Louise Tucker; and two brothers, Horace Mullins and Carl Mullins.

Survivors include three daughters, Ramona Lund of Clinton, Ree Corbin of Weatherford and Kaye Edwards of Oklahoma City; one son, Eddie Henderson of Arapaho; and one sister, Lavelle Allen of Amarillo, Texas.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

The family will greet guests for a visitation and viewing from 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

Mullins will be interred at Arapaho Cemetery and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.