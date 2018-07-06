Funeral services will be held for Tiffani Amber Patterson, 26, of Cordell at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home Chapel in Cordell.

She died Saturday, June 2, 2018, at her home.

Patterson was born Dec. 12, 1991, to Glenn Brown and Stacey (Maynard) Cox in Sayre. She grew up and attended school in Sayre.

After high school she worked at the North Folk Correctional Center as a correctional officer.

She married Preston Patterson Aug. 21, 2015, in Weatherford. The couple made their home in Cordell.

Patterson was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dill City. She enjoyed reading, painting, and arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmothers, Barbara Phelps and Judith Spain.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; father, Jerry Cox of Norman; parents-in-law, Harry Patterson and wife Patty of Burns Flat; grandparents, V.J. Maynard and wife Kathy of Weatherford and Connie Eaton and husband Adrian of Clinton; and a sister, Kylie Dyer and husband Jeromy of Oklahoma City.

She is also survived by three aunts, Jennifer Staggs and husband Paul of Weatherford, Julie Ryan of Weatherford, and Kim Miller and husband Cody; five uncles, Doug Eaton and wife Cara of Clinton, Jeff Maynard of Weatherford, Robert Brown of Clinton, Tony Eaton and wife Sherry, and Randy Eaton; and a cousin, Shelby Estes and husband Dustin of Elk City.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Fairlawn Cemetery in Elk City.

