Mass of Christian burial for Tiburcio “Butch” Calixto, 61, Clinton resident, will be held at 10 a.m., Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Clinton surrounded by his family.

Tiburcio Calixto was born Aug. 11, 1956, to Zenon Calixto and Margarita Rodriquez (Martinez) Castillo in Santa Isabel, Tamasopo, San Luis Potosi.

“Butch” was raised in Mexico where he attended school. He moved to the United States in 1966, making his home in Clinton.

He married Natividad Flores Calixto in 1976 in Clinton. He drove trucks most of his adult life.

He was a longtime active member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed going to the casino, playing pool and poker. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife. Natividad Calixto, of the home; three daughters, Leona Camacho and husband, Emilio, Sherman, Texas, Gloria Gonzalez and husband, Alejandro, Clinton, Guadalupe Rivera and husband, Isaac, Clinton; two sons, Reymundo Calixto, Mexico, and Fernando Calixto and wife, Alishia, Clinton; three sisters, Sidonia Calixto, Vicenta Calixto, and Octavia Calixto.

He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be officiated by Father Thomas Pudota. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

