Thursday, March 9, 2017

Funeral services for Hilda Bent, 65, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Indian Baptist Church.

She died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Northwestern Hospital in Amarillo, Texas.

Hilda Ann Bent was born Jan. 30, 1952, to Ruben and Sarah (Heap-of-Birds) Bent in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton where she also attended school.

She made homes in Clinton, Weatherford and Guymon.

Bent was a member of the Mennonite Church and was proud of her Native American heritage. She enjoyed coloring, crossword puzzles and watching television.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thurn Wilson.

She is survived by her sister, Louise Bent of Clinton; and a close friend, Debra Sam of Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Gerald Panana. Burial will follow at Clinton Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

