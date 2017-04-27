Thomas Kuhn

Thomas Lloyd Kuhn, 66, of Hammon, Oklahoma was born on June 23, 1950 in Kingsville, Texas to Earlene Whitaker Kuhn. He passed away on April 16, 2017 at his home in Canute, Oklahoma.

More affectionately known as Tommy, he grew up in south Texas. When he became an adult, he started working in the oil field following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Daniel “Pop” Whitaker.

He started with Western Company and stayed with them when BJ Services bought them. He was an engineer with them and was responsible for several innovations that are still being used in the industry today. Being the humble man he was he never took credit for them, it was just part of his job.

He worked all over south Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and the North Sea. His work ethic earned the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

He moved to Clinton, Oklahoma in the 1990’s, working for BJ Services. He eventually became Operations Supervisor for Weatherford Frac. After a few years, he became a Consultant for Sanguine Exploration.

Everybody knew Tommy Kuhn and respected him. After he had left the oilfield he started volunteering at the Western Animal Resources where eventually he started working at Adams Cabinets. He loved building things, but he still helped with the animals. Along with his wife, Debby Sandusky, they would foster dogs in their home so they could be adopted. He had a real gift with them.

He was a great man that did anything for his family and his dedication to his friends never wavered. He loved animals, was an expert craftsman and tinker and craved Triple Pig sickles from Jigg’s and a good chicken fried steak. The gentlest of souls, he would never hurt a fly. He had a soft-spot for children, and he enjoyed children’s games more than the kids themselves.

He loved to watch drag racing, play cards, loved classic cars, and going to Medicine Park, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Canute Lions Club.

Family visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2017 in the Fellowship Hall at the United Methodist Church, Canute, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Canute, Oklahoma. There will be a luncheon to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Tommy is survived by his dedicated wife, Debby Sandusky of fourteen years, his faithful children, Gary Kuhn of Conroe, Texas, Lisa Burnette and her husband, Chris of Beaumont, Texas, Tim Kuhn and his wife, Angela of Yuma, Arizona and Tiffany Kuhn, Adrienne Kuhn of New York City, New York; his bucking grandsons, Phillip White of Beaumont, Texas, Jesse White of Austin, Texas, Tyson Kuhn and Roman Kuhn of Yuma, Arizona; his steadfast brother, Danny Kuhn and his wife, Nanette of Kingsville, Texas; and many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Earlene Whitaker Kuhn; two infant sons; his grandparents, Daniel and Dolly Whitaker; his brother, Mike Kuhn; three uncles, Daniel Jr., Jack and William Whitaker

The family requests memorial contributions be made in honor of Tommy to his favorite nonprofit, Western Animal Resources (westernanimalresources.org), or in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

