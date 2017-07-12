Funeral services for Thomas Benton, 58, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Cheyenne and Arapaho Community Building.

He died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at his Clinton residence.

Thomas Wayne Benton was born Oct. 31, 1959, to Thomas Wayne Reynolds and Mary Jayne Benton in Clinton. He was raised in New Mexico before moving to Oklahoma to start school at Willard Elementary in Oklahoma City. He then attended Central Junior High, and graduated from Riverside Indian School.

He returned to New Mexico and started a career with Wheaton Furniture. He later returned to Clinton, and married Vivian Benally in 1978.

Benton enjoyed playing chess, reading and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Lister Ray Benton and Ronnie LeRoy Benton.

Survivors include two daughters, Nizhoni Benton of Albuquerque, N.M., and Kystal Benton of Oklahoma City; three sons, Jeriad Lonewolf Benton of Clinton, Chabon Benton of Ardmore and Shannon Curtis of Clinton; four brothers, Albert Anuario and Oliver Benton-Whitecrow, both of Clinton, and Hersal Benton and Brandon Benton, both of Seiling.

He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

A traditional wake service will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Clinton Indian Baptist Church.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Gerald Panana. Burial will conclude at Clinton Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

