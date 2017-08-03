A chapel service will be held for Terry Walker, 66, of Guthrie, at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Veterans Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Terry Eugene Walker was born Oct. 22, 1950, to J.C. and Norma (Newton) Walker in Cordell. He was raised in Bethany where he also attended school.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1970. He served in Viet Nam and was honorably discharged in March 1976.

After his discharge he returned to Oklahoma where he became a butcher and worked for Homeland in Oklahoma City.

He loved to play music and ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Walker was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Jarell Walker.

Survivors include his mother of El Reno; a daughter, Michelle Shellitao and husband, Dakota, of Alexandria, Va.; a son, James Walker of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a sister, Linda Baker and companion, Dianne Marshall, of Yukon.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Dick Kurtz. A private burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

