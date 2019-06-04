A memorial service for Terry Stephens, 76, of Oklahoma City, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Demuth Funeral Home in Oklahoma City.

He died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his Oklahoma City home.

Clifford Terry Stephens was born May 26, 1942, at Decatur, Texas, the son of Jeff and Viola (House) Stephens. They would eventually move to Stephens County and he would go on to graduate from Empire High School.

He graduated from the University of Oklahoma and would go on to work at various occupations before spending the bulk of his professional life as an instructor for various contractors of the FAA.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed telling stories, reading, tending to his koi pond and spending time with his beloved dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bill and his wife Tillie Stephens.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Janice Stephens, of Oklahoma City; three sons, Tim Stephens of Norman, Michael Stephens of Oklahoma City, Sean Stephens and his wife Christy of Clinton; three grandchildren, Makayla Guyton and her husband Derrick of Moore, and Emily Stephens and Natalie Stephens of Clinton; three great grandchildren, Kaydence, Kayloni and Chandler Guyton of Moore; two step-children, Edward and Pillar Hixson of Edmond and Cindy and Tom Kilkenney of Wisconsin; as well as numerous family members and friends.