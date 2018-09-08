Terry Kernop

Funeral services will be held for Terry L. Kernop, 67, retired MSgt U.S. Air Force, at 10 a.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Anadarko Hospital in Anadarko.

Terry Lee Kernop was born Sept. 5, 1950, to Willard A. Kernop and Mary Scarborough Kernop in Fort Binning, Ga. He was raised in Montgomery, Ala., and attended Holtville High School in Elmore, Ala.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968 and served as a supply clerk in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in Altus.

On Jan. 31, 1970, he married Rebecca Garcia while stationed at Beale Air Force Base in California.

He and his wife owned and operated the Monkey Business gift shop. In 1990 he worked in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for The Boeing Company in logistics.

Kernop moved to the Weatherford area in the mid-1990s and attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in science.

He spent time in Plano, Texas, teaching school, and moved to Clinton in 2001. He worked as a substitute teacher in the Weatherford and Clinton school districts.

Kernop was a volunteer for the Indian Education Program and enjoyed spending time on the computer. He also enjoyed music and played stringed instruments in a local band. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Johnny and Jimmy.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Melanie Perkins and husband Tommy of Noble; a son, Cory Kernop of Oklahoma City; and two sisters, Judy Etheridge of Georgia and Mary Van Horn of Alabama.

He is also survived by five grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Brother Joshua Holm. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Cemetery with military honors and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.