Funeral services will be held for Terrisa Bates, 49, former Arapaho resident and now of Shawnee, at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Cheyenne-Arapaho Community Building.

She died Thursday, March 23, 2017, in her Shawnee home.

Terrisa Kay (Sanders) Bates was born Sept. 5, 1967, to Elvis Dwane and Carol (Smelcer) Sanders in Oklahoma City. She was raised in the Clinton and Arapaho areas and graduated from Arapaho High School in 1985.

Bates worked as a nurse in numerous medical facilities in western Oklahoma and Shawnee. She also learned screen printing, which she did for more than 12 years in McLoud.

On April 6, 2009, she married James “Sonny” Bates in El Reno.

She enjoyed sports and spending time with her family.

Bates was preceded in death by her grandson, Khristian Blackwolf; her maternal grandparents, Bill and Jean Smelcer; and her paternal grandmother, Ruby Rippy.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Krista Blackwolf and husband, Brandon Whiteman, of McLoud; two step-daughters, Janie Ann Bates and Jamie Alyn Fourkiller, both of Okmulgee; two sons, Conley Blackwolf and wife, Chelsi, and Todd Blackwolf, all of Shawnee; two step-sons, John Arlen Bates and Tanner Glen Bates, both of Moore; her parents, of Newalla; four sisters, Sheila Worlund and husband, Mark, of Shawnee, Dianne Oldcrow and husband, John, of McLoud, and Victoria Sanders and Vivian Sanders, both of Newalla.

Bates is also survived by 13 grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Roy Dobbs. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

