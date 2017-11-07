Terril Russ

Terril Duane Russ was born February 26, 1968 in Weatherford , Oklahoma to Dale and Carol (Lee) Russ. Terril passed away July 8, 2017 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Terril graduated from Cordell HS. He played football and basketball on a team that made the state tournament all 4 years.

He loved to fish and enjoyed taking his friends, and he was a diehard OU fan. He had a big heart and helped anyone that needed it.

He loved his sister, brother, nephew, and niece with all of that big heart. Terril worked in the oil fields most of his adult life, and at the time of his death had his own company as a Frac Consultant .

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Mary (Braisher) Welch.

He is survived by his parents, Dale and Carol (Lee) Russ, sister Rhonda Resendez and husband Art, brother Cody Russ, nephew Jacob Resendez and wife Meagan, a niece, Carli Resendez, a friend (brother) Mark Burrows, and maternal grandmother, Polly Marantos, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family request in lieu of flowers, donations in Terril’s name be sent to Western Plains Downed Bikers Association, PO Box 43, Elk City OK 73648.

Graveside Services: Eakly Cemetery, Friday, 10:00 AM, July 14, 2017, Eakly, OK

Officiating: Rev. Dean Brookshier

Celebration of Life Services will be held after the Graveside Services at the Eakly Community Center, Eakly, OK

Services entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com, turnerfh.net, or on Facebook (Turner Funeral Homes).

Paid Obituary