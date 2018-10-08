Teresa ‘Teri’ Serfoss

Graveside services will be held for Teresa “Teri” Ellen Serfoss, 64, at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at the Clinton Cemetery officiated by Pat Peters.

She died Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at her home in Clinton following a lengthy illness.

Serfoss was born March 17, 1954, in Liberal, Kan., to Howard and Margaret Serfoss.

She graduated from Clinton High School in 1972 and attended Panhandle State University before becoming a registered nurse.

Before her career ended for health reasons, she served as director of nursing at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Clinton.

She was a member of the Church of Christ in Clinton.

Serfoss is survived by two brothers, Rod Serfoss and wife Jody, and Kevin Serfoss and wife Cindy all of Clinton; a niece Amber Turney and husband Brandon, and their children Trinity, Tason, Parker, Brandon, Jr. and Erica; and a nephew Kyle Serfoss and his wife Katie, and their children Callie, Grant and Kendall.

She also is survived by a special friend and caretaker, Lisa Pearson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two nieces Heather Marie Serfoss and Hailey Lynn Serfoss.

Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.