Teena DePesa

Graveside services will be held for Teena Leigh De Pesa, 60, of Clinton at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Arapaho Cemetery.

She died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Midwest City.

De Pesa was born Dec. 29, 1957, in Concord, Calif. to Neil and Hazel Smith. She was raised in California until the age of 9 and then moved to Clinton.

She worked at the Clinton Subway, Daniels Drive-In and the Dairy Best for many years. She loved gardening, doing puzzles, and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Twyla and husband Andrew Campbell of Alabama; her sons, John De Pesa and wife Debra of Elk City and Steven De Pesa Jr. of Clinton; her sister, Cheri Josvanger of Conroe, Texas; and nine grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Jesse Musick and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

