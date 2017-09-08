Memorial services for Tah’byiaz Sevenstar, 6, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Church of Christ.

He died July 30, 2017, in Georgia.

Tah’byiaz Zachaury Zhavar Sevenstar was born June 2, 2011, to James Douglas Rothwell and Marchella Simmons in Clinton.

Sevenstar was raised in Clinton and Georgia. He attended pre-kindergarten in Georgia and was looking forward to starting kindergarten.

He enjoyed fishing, working on his race-cars, camping with family and helping with the raising pigs and other animals. He always had a smile on his face.

Sevenstar was preceded in death by Christie (“Mommy”) Lewis; and his great-grandmothers, Sweet Pea, Ann Lewis and Nadene Sevenstar.

Survivors include his mother, of Oklahoma City; his father, of Georgia; his father, Michael Sevenstar of Atoka; one sister, Allison Lewis of Georgia; three brothers, Travis Blake Lewis, Izarel Taylor and Michael Sevenstar Jr.; two aunts, Roshica Simmons and Tashanda Florez; and one uncle, Tearence Simmons.

He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Rica Simmons and Kevin Neihart; and his maternal grandfather, Ricardo Alvarez.

The service will be officiated by Pat Peters. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

