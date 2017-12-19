Susan Mullins

Funeral services will be held for Susan Gayle Mullins, 72, of Burns Flat at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Burns Flat.

She died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at her home in Burns Flat.

Mullins was born Aug. 7, 1945, to Edwin and Coletta (Cubbage) Schroder in El Reno. She was raised in Oklahoma City and attended U.S. Grant High School, graduating in 1966. She later attended college to become a teacher.

She married Doug Mullins June 3, 1966, in Oklahoma City. She later moved to Burns Flat and started teaching in 1967, retiring in 2003.

Mullins was a member of First Baptist Church of Burns Flat and a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She loved children and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Shearn Hearn and Mary Kay McLing; and one brother, Michael Schroder.

Survivors include one daughter, Shauna Mullins of Clinton; one son, Darrell Mullins of Oklahoma City; one sister, Marcia Whitney of Oklahoma City; and three grandchildren, Zalen Morse, Darien Mullins and Brit Graves.

Rev. Jim Roebuck will officiate and services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

