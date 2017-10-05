Susan McLemore

Memorial services for Susan Marie McLemore, 53, of Hydro, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in The Chapel at Lockstone Funeral Home.

She died Friday, May 5, 2017, at her home in Hydro.

McLemore was born Oct. 10, 1963, to Paul and Hannah (Fisher) Hodge in West Berlin, Germany. She was raised in various places including West Berlin, Maryland and New York. In 1973 she moved to Weatherford and graduated from Weatherford High School in 1982.

On Feb. 11, 1983, she married Allan McLemore of Hydro.

She worked at 3-M and later for Imation for 16 years. She then worked at Weatherford High School for 10 years and retired in 2012.

McLemore enjoyed spending her time riding horses, going to the lake, fishing and riding four wheelers. She was active with her church, Calvary Baptist Church, where she was saved in 2014.

She was preceded in death by her father- and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Martha McLemore; one brother, Keith Hodge; and one nephew, Logan Hodge.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two sons, Clayton McLemore and Caleb McLemore, both of Hydro; her parents, of Weatherford; two brothers, Jeff Hodge and Mark Hodge, both of Blanchard; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bruce McLemore, Larry and Tammy McLemore, Carolyn and Jr. Sambrano, Terry McLemore, and Cory and Erin McLemore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Pastor David Corley.

