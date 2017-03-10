Steve Booher

Celebration of life services for Steve W. Booher, 69, of Enid, were held today at Oakwood Christian Church in Enid.

He died Sept. 29, 2017, at Oklahoma City.

He was born Nov. 3, 1947, in Winfield, Kan., to Delbert and Dorothy (Conner). He attended and graduated from Arkansas City (Kan.) High School and attended Cowley County Junior College.

He married Sonya Holderby Feb. 6, 1985, in Evelyn Holderby’s home.

His experience in journalism includes: Winfield Daily Courier, sports editor, 1969-1971; Fairview Republican, general manager, 1971-1974; Duncan Banner, reporter 1974-1975; Clinton Daily News, managing editor, 1975-1979; Custer County Leader, reporter and consultant, 1979; Cherokee Messenger & Republican, general manager and publisher, 1980-2017; and Oklahoma Press Association, postal and legal notice consultant, 2014-2015.

He received several honors including Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation’s Beachy Musselman Award, Oklahoma Press Association Board of Directors, 10 years, president and past president; numerous OPA committees, including more than two decades on the Legislative Committee; Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation Board of Trustees, member and president; numerous OPA Better Newspaper Contest entry awards, (particularly proud of editorial writing awards).

His volunteer activity and honors include Cherokee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, president and past president; Cherokee Main Street Board of Directors; Cherokee Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year; Cherokee Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award; Co-Founder Cherokee Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cherokee Program; and Cherokee Rotary Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kimberlee Booher.

He is survived by his wife, Sonya, of the home; his children, Shannan Booher of Edmond, Mike Booher and Karla of El Reno, Alan Clepper and Karen of Enid, and Amanda Barrett and Keith of Lahoma; brothers, Kent Booher of Arkansas City, Kan., Scott Booher of Bixby; grandchildren, Samantha Phillips, Sandra de la Rosa, Brandon Clepper and Kendall Gamble; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to OMRF Alzheimer Division or Diabetes Division.

