Funeral services for Stephen Sanders, 60, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Church of Christ.

He died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in his Clinton home.

Stephen Joe Sanders was born July 9, 1957, to Clovis and Faye (Halford) Sanders in Mangum. He was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton Public Schools.

He enjoyed coloring, putting model cars together, jigsaw puzzles, and watching Scooby Doo and Pink Panther on television.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include two sisters, Charlotte Buttry and husband, Bill, of Arapaho and Cathy Miller and husband, Terry, of Clinton; and several aunts and uncles.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Lori Merrill and fiancé, Chris Green, Kelli Oliver and husband, Chase, Jason Schmidt and wife, Amy, and Travis Miller; and his great-nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Pat Peters and Ryan Driscoll. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

