Stanford Schmidt

Stanford Ray Schmidt, 77, of Clinton, died Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the United Methodist Health Care Center in Clinton.

At his request no services will be held.

Schmidt was born Aug. 21, 1939, to Albert E. and Susie (Fransen) Schmidt in Corn. He moved to California with his family during the Dust Bowl, and attended school there.

He returned to Oklahoma later in life and farmed. Schmidt loved fishing and hunting, and was a dedicated Christian.

Survivors include three children and a cousin, Doug Fransen.

