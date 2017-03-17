Stacy Foster

Funeral services will be held for Stacy (Fransen) Foster, 66, of Clinton, at 2 p.m. Monday in the First United Methodist Church.

She died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in her Clinton home.

Stacy Ann (Fransen) Foster was born Oct. 8, 1950, to Harvey and Marge Fransen in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1969. She was crowned Miss Irish Rose in Shamrock, Texas, the same year, and continued her education at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

In 1971 she married Mike Chaffin in Clinton, and the couple made their home in Chickasha. In 2005 she married David Foster in Clinton, where they made their home.

Foster was a long-time active and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church. She was active in Sunday school and Worthwhile Class, and was a member of PEO and Junior Service League.

For several years Foster had been a Girl Scout leader for her daughter. She loved the outdoors, gardening and nature.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her daughter, Courtney Porras and husband, Rick, of Yukon; a son, Ryan Chaffin and wife, Kylee, of Norman; her husband, of the home, and his children, Bryan Foster and wife, Sarah, of Clinton, Kathy Raschen and husband, Ed, of Tulsa, and Clinton Foster of Oklahoma City; and her sister, Christi Fransen and husband, James Newbern, of Norman.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, Levi Chaffin, Bentley Porras and Brielle Porras; and a niece, Fransen McGinley and husband, Todd, and their two daughters, Maeve and Margo.

The service will be officiated by Rick Robart. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

