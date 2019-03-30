Funeral services for Silvestre Lopez, 93, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Clinton.

Lopez was born in San Alberto, Durango, Mexico, to Jose and Demencia (Lira) Lopez. He was raised in Mexico and moved to Oklahoma in 1991. He was a farmer rancher and attended the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed going to the casino, and romances.

Lopez was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; six brothers; his wife, Ignacia; seven sons; and three daughters.

He is survived by a daughter, Lylvia Lopez of Durango, Mexico; three sons, Francisco Lopez, Romaldo Lopez and Jose Apulinar Lopez, all of Clinton; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and more than 60 great-great-grandchildren.

A rosary service will be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The service will be officiated by Father Thomas Pudota and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery.

