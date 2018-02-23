Shirley Wynn

Funeral services will be held for Shirley Ann Wynn, 66, of Clinton at 1 p.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Wynn was born March 19, 1951, to Arthur Lee and Dorothy (Wolfe) Adams in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and Custer City, attending school in Custer City.

She married Jerry Lee Wynn May 9, 1968, in Clinton.

Wynn worked as a nurses’ aid until 1992 at the United Methodist Nursing home. She was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness (Fresh Anointing) Church in El Reno, and she loved playing bingo, listening to music, and most importantly being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Arnold Adams and Tommy Adams; two sisters, Geneva Smith and Peggy Clift; a son-in-law, Kevin LaCoss; and a grandson, Dennis McCornack.

Survivors include her husband, of El Reno; two daughters, Lashelle Stidham and husband Allen of El Reno, and Barbara Russell and husband Paul of Calumet; a son, Austin Wynn and wife Jamie of Clinton; three sisters, Charlotte Margerum of Hobart, Sharon Adams of Cordell, and Linda Adams of Clinton; and a brother, Billy Don Adams and wife Neta of Clinton.

Pat Brewer will officiate the service and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery.

