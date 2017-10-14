Funeral services for Shirley Johnston, 72, of Arapaho, will be held at 10 a.m. today at Arapaho Baptist Church.

She died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Shirley Ann Johnston was born July 23, 1945, to James Orgain and Veneta (Bailey) Orgain in Oklahoma City. She was raised in Strong City, where she started school, but later attended Cheyenne High School and graduated in 1963.

She married Harold W. Johnston May 22, 1986, in Red River, N.M.

Johnston had been a hair dresser for many years. She loved gardening, horses, painting and bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two daughters, Sherry Bieberich and husband, Adam, of Clinton, Carol Renee Nicholson of Hannibal, Mo.; four sons, Chris Blackketter and wife Patsy, of Strong City, Levi Blackketter of Hammon, Harold Johnston Jr. and wife Cally, of Hannibal, Mo., and Darryl Stovall of Quincy, Ill.; a brother, James E. Orgain and wife, Sherri, of Strong City; a cousin, Katrina Tes of California; and two very close friends, Pat Dickason and Sue Sanchez.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Cara Eaton, Kadin Bieberich, Brandi Mitchell, Cami York, Ashley Whitley, Kendall Nicholson, Kelsi Nicholson, Cody Johnston, Mandy Ellis, Mattie Ellis, Breanna Ellis, Gavin Stovall and Kirstyn Turnbow.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard, Rev. R.B. Mathis and Rev Loyd Hall. Burial will follow at Strong City Cemetery in Strong City under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

