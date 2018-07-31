Sharon Newport

Services will be held for Sharon S. Newport, 61, of Anadarko at 11 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church of Anadarko.

She died Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Newport was born Dec. 29, 1956, in Chickasha to Tom Hargus and Monnie (Stewart) Hargus. She graduated from Anadarko High School in 1975 and then went to work for the Caddo County Abstract office, where she worked for more than 30 years.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anadarko. She loved spending time with family, traveling, listening to music, and watching “Dancing with the Stars.”

Newport was preceded in death by her father and her husband, Howard Wayne Newport.

Survivors include her mother, of Clinton; two sons, Corde Newport and wife Kortney of Edmond and Logan Newport of Anadarko; two brothers, Royce Dunham and wife Rita of Shattuck and Butch Hargus and wife Penny of Clinton; two sisters, Linda Davis and husband Ken of Anadarko and Lesa Noland of Yukon; her grandchildren, Hutson, Deacon, Finley, Piper, Harvey and Bonnie; numerous nephews; one niece; and multiple great-nieces and -nephews.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Lynn Bellamy.

