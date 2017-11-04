Shanna Sykes

A “Celebration of Life” for Shanna Leigh Sykes, 30, of Yukon, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Mennonite Church in Clinton.

She died Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Sykes was born May 28, 1986, to Ron Sykes and Deborah (Thompson) Sykes in Clinton. She was raised south of Clinton and attended Clinton schools, where she graduated in 2004.

After graduation Sykes worked as a graphic artist at Blunck Studios. She later moved to Yukon, where she was assistant manager at Murphy’s Oil gas station.

She continued her education in photography at Oklahoma State University in Oklahoma City. She had recently been making handmade jewelry for her online store.

Sykes enjoyed donating her time at a local pet shelter, collecting items for the homeless, singing karaoke, spoiling her nieces and nephews and spreading the Word of God.

In 2013 she returned home in order to help her mother raise Sykes’ three nieces.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Naomi and Murl Slover and Benson Carrick; two uncles, J.T. Sykes and Harvey Sykes; and three aunts, Vivian Deaton, Medrith Spurlock and Norma Jean Sykes.

Survivors include her mother, of the Yukon home; her father and step-mother, Gayla Sykes, of Elk City; two sisters, Laci and husband, Chris Brewer, of Clinton, and Candice Barthel of Oklahoma City; her grandmother, Norma Carrick of Geary; two uncles, Ron Spurlock of Stockton, Calif., and Jim Deaton of Clinton; an aunt, Shelba Craft of Clovis, Calif.; two nephews, Dakota and Blake Brewer, both of Clinton; three nieces, Paisley, Emmah and Jossalyn Lonebear, all of Oklahoma City; and numerous other family members.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to one’s local homeless shelter or no-kill animal shelter.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Daniel Mosburg.

