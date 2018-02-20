Shane Hall

Shane Benjamin Hall went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2018, in Del City, OK. The son of Loyd and Bethel (Hale) Hall, Shane was born on May 25, 1971, in Brook, Indiana. His family moved from Fowler, Indiana, to Burns Flat, OK, in 1982, and Shane graduated from Burns Flat High School in 1989. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Baptist University and Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

Shane and Misty were married on May 19, 2001, in Chickasha, OK, and made their first home in Tulsa. They became the parents of Maci Marie on July 3, 2004, and Mallory Mae on September 18, 2007.

Shane began pastoring the same year he graduated from high school, 1989, having been called to First Baptist Church, Canute, OK. Over the next 29 years, he also pastored Washington Street Baptist Church, Hobart, OK; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Bogalusa, LA; Calvary Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK; First Baptist Church, Clinton, OK; First Baptist Church, Lawton, OK; and First Southern Baptist Church, Del City, OK, where he served faithfully until his passing.

In addition, Shane served as Camp Pastor at numerous children’s camps across the state, as well as Camp Pastor for Falls Creek in 2007. In 2015, he had the honor of leading the prayer to open the House of Representatives session at the nation’s Capitol; in 2016, he delivered the OBU commencement address at the spring graduation; and in 2017, he preached the closing session of the SBC Pastor’s Conference at the Southern Baptist Convention in Phoenix, Arizona. His desire to serve the Lord and the church has given him opportunities of involvement on the associational, state, and national level. Among those are roles on the BGCO Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee and Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Shane is survived by his wife of 16 years, Misty Hall, and their daughters, Maci and Mallory;

his parents, Loyd and Bethel Hall; brother, Mike Hall and his wife Kiley and their children Dustin Hall and his wife Trina, and Jordan Hall; sister, Tami Siess and her husband Gary and their children Gary Jr., Trevor, and Aubrey Siess; brother, Greg Hall and his wife, Rita and their children Zack, Blake, and Jadin Hall; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.