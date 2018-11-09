Scott Allan Driver was born April 14, 1993, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Belinda Enteria (Monfoste) and Scott Alan Driver. He passed away September 1, 2018 at Puduka, Texas at the age of 25 years, 4 months and 18 days.

Scott grew up at a young age at Sayre and moved with his parents in Hammon, Oklahoma. He attended high school in Arapaho, Oklahoma where he graduated in 2012. After graduation he joined the United States Army and worked for various farmers, Bar S, Farm Rail and RG Enterprises. Early in 2018 he went to work for Bates Instrumental. Scott enjoyed fishing, camping, noodling, playing basketball and spending time with his children and the rest of the family.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Driver.

He is survived by his 2 children, Carley and Piper Driver, Elk City, OK; 1 brother, Robert Driver and wife, Lydia, Ada, OK; Helen Goin and husband, William, Springfield, MO; his father, Scott Driver, McAlister, OK; mother, Belinda Driver, Ada, OK; great grandmother, Velma Stewart, Sayre, OK; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 10:00 AM at Whinery Funeral Service officiated by Eric Easter. Burial will be at Red Hill Cemetery under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com.

