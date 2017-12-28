Sandra Greer

Funeral services have been set for Sandra Lynn Greer, 58, of Arapaho at 10 a.m. Friday at New Hope Fellowship Church on Custer Avenue.

She died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Clinton.

Greer was born June 21, 1959, to Lewis Adolph and Barbara Lehrman in Riesel, Texas. She was raised in the Waco, Texas, area and graduated from Duncanville High School.

She married Randall Greer June 5, 2004, in Clinton.

She attended New Hope Fellowship Church in Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Adam Gregory Jackson; and two brothers, Mike Durasko and Randy Lehrman.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Amy Jackson of Fort Worth, Texas; two sons, Anthony Jackson and Al Jackson of Denison, Texas; a sister, Peggy Davidson of Texoma; and several grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Gary Jones and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery.