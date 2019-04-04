Funeral services for Samuel Castillo Jr., 44, of Cordell will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Castillo was born Sept. 7, 1974, in Altus to Samuel Castillo Sr. and Josefina (Marquez) Castillo. He was raised in Altus and Cordell and graduated from Cordell High School in 1993.

He loved to fish, play Texas Hold’em, work on cars, and watch basketball and football games.

He was preceded in death by all his grandparents.

Survivors include his parents; his sister, Angela Castillo of Cordell; his brother, Bennito Castillo and wife Kimberly of Skiatook; and four nieces, Loren Barnes, Paige Castillo, Julie Castillo and Kirshelle Horn.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Warren and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lawnview Cemetery.

