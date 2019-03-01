Sally Edgar

Funeral Services for Sally Lou Edgar, 86, Clinton resident will be held at 3:00 P.M., Friday, January 4, 2019 in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Doyle Kinney and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. The burial will be in the Elm Cemetery.

Sally Lou Edgar was born January 11, 1932 to Robert Edgar and Marguerite Edgar (Patton) in Custer City, OK and passed away December 30, 2018 in the Clinton Alliance Health.

Sally is survived by one brother, Robert J. Edgar of Clinton, OK. Her brother Curtis W. Edgar preceded her in death as well as one sister Evelyn M. Parker.

Sally had three children; oldest daughter, Judy Lynn Weverka, and she passed away a few years ago; her middle child, John Edgar Hammons and he resides in Georgia; her youngest daughter, Laura Lesley Tucker and her husband, Landon and they live in Clinton, OK. She was the proud grandmother of nine and proud great-grandmother of three.

Sally graduated high school at the early age of 17. She always prided herself on being a meticulous student as well as a loyal and hard working employee. She moved to Oklahoma City immediately after high school graduation. Sally worked for several office executives in the Oklahoma City area before moving back to Western Oklahoma in her fifties. She worked over 15 years for Walt and Carolyn Schumacher of Clinton as their bookkeeper before retiring approximately 21 years ago to care for her much adored grandchildren.

Sally was a very talented, articulate and witty individual. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s, activities and doing crossword puzzles. Among numerous talents, Sally loved to paint. She loved taking her paintings to various art festivals and attending different art classes with her many friends.

Sally remained humorous and quick witted until the day of her passing.

She will be missed by family and friends; she has left many with countless memories that will be cherished forever