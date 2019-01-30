Funeral services will be held for Ruth Mae (Bergmann) Dick, 94, at 2 p.m. today at Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

Dick died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Corn Heritage Village.

She was born Feb. 14, 1924, to Cornelius and Anna (Thiessen) Bergmann at Corn. She attended Corn Bible Academy and graduated in 1941 as valedictorian of her class. After receiving a scholarship from Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kan., she continued her education there for one year. Dick then returned to Oklahoma, where she earned her teaching certificate from Southwestern State College in Weatherford.

On Oct. 10, 1946, she married Wesley Dick. The couple lived on the farm near Corn and raised wheat and cattle.

Dick taught school in Greenfield, near Corn, and also in Cutler, Calif., March 12, 1939, while attending CBA, she was baptized and joined the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

Her interests included singing and studying the Scriptures, and she greatly enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant siblings; her husband; a brother, Paul Bergmann and wife Edna; and a sister, Naemi Gossen and husband Sam.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen Hochstetler and husband Larry of Springfield, Ill.; a son, Loren and wife Cathy of Corn; six grandchildren, Heidi Johnson and husband Tait of Chatham, Ill., Troy Hochstetler and wife Shari of Lafayette, Ind., Erin Basinger and husband Kyle of Corn, Curtis Dick of Weatherford, Emily Dick of Weatherford, and Scott Dick of Corn; four great-grandchildren, Kyla, Ashlyn, Tessa and Luke Hochstetler; and nieces, nephews and host of relatives and friends.

Memorial gifts may be made to the GROW CBA building fund or Western Oklahoma Christian School.