Ruth Bennett

Funeral services for Ruth Jean Bennett, 73, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Bethany Baptist Church.

She died Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Ruth Jean Bennett was born July 13, 1945, to Edward “Jim” and Mazie (Carr) Grimes in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Excelsior School.

On Oct. 7, 1962, she married George Bennett in Clinton.

Bennett was employed at Clinton Hospital as a nurse’s aide and later earned her Licensed Practical Nursing certificate. She worked at Clinton Hospital more than 20 years as a nurse and then transferred to the pharmacy, where she became a pharmacy technician. When she finally retired Bennett had served at Clinton Hospital more than 40 years.

She was a longtime faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church and was also very active in AARP.

Bennett was preceded in death by her parents; a son, George Bennett Jr.; four sisters, Mary Ann Atkinson, Isabel Grimes, Rosie Mae Rhoades and Elizabeth “Sweet Pea” Simmons; three brothers, Sonny Grimes, William “Buddy” Grimes and Ralph “Rough House” Grimes; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; four children, Billy Bennett of Wichita, Kan., Demetrice Bryant Kemp of Oklahoma City, and Audrey Bennett and Treva Bennett, both of Tulsa.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, La Tisha Washington, Cheraine Kemp, Shaneia Williams, Kamron Bennett, Sasha Washington, Christopher Pearson, Devin Bennett, Jasmine Bennett, Billy Bennett Jr. and Jason Bennett; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Billy Mucker. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

