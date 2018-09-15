Ruth Adams

Funeral services will be held for Ruth Mildred Adams, 97, of Colony at 10 a.m. Monday in the Colony Baptist Church.

She died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Weatherwood Assisted Living in Weatherford.

Adams was born Feb. 2, 1921, in Brownwood, Texas, to Herbert and Myrtice (Salyer) Beaird. She was raised and attended school in Hamlin and Dimmitt, Texas, and graduated from Dimmitt High school in 1940.

On Jan. 18, 1941, she married Winston W. Adams in Lamesa, Texas. She lived in Colony and worked alongside her husband on the family farm.

Adams enjoyed gardening, making homemade donuts, being outside, playing marbles, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three brothers, Hubert, Stanley and Earl.

Survivors include one son, Wayland Adams and wife Ann of Clinton; one sister, Billye Ann Williams of Bryan, Texas; three grandchildren, Bryan Adams and wife Judith of Sand Springs, Greg Adams and wife Lori of Clinton and Deidre Hunt and husband Michael of Weatherford; and seven great-grandchildren, Jacey Smallwood and husband Shawn, Britton Adams, Conley Adams, Colten Adams, Allison Eakins, Dylan Hunt and Riley Hunt; and two great-great-grandchildren, Brylin and Tinsley Smallwood.

Memorials may be made to Colony Baptist Church.

The service will be officiated by Jim Constant. Burial will follow at Sappington Chapel Cemetery in Cowden.

