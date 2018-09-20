Funeral services for Rusty Stevens, 73, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Baltimore, Md.

Clarice Melva “Rusty” Stevens was born Oct. 6, 1944, to Leland Cecil Stevens and Iva (Stanford) Stevens in Toledo, Ore. She was raised in Oklahoma City, where she graduated from high school.

Stevens attended business college in Oklahoma City. In 1970 she moved to Clinton, where she attended Aladdin Beauty College and afterward owned and operated Rusty’s Touch of Class for more than 30 years.

She loved the outdoors, fishing at Foss Lake, quilting, crocheting, sewing, painting and drawing, and football.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Stevens-Light, and a grandson, Patrick Garrett Light, both of Clarksburg, Md.; Mavis Wilkes of Holiday Island, Ark.; and a brother, Leon Stevens and wife LaRetta of Lake Charles, La.

She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by family and friends. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

