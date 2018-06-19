Funeral services were held for Russell Stoneroad, 38, of El Reno at 10 a.m. Monday in the Clinton Cheyenne/Arapaho Community Building.

He died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Russell Peyton Stoneroad was born Jan. 9, 1980, to Tommy and Selene (Morton) Stoneroad in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton schools.

He was employed with the Lucky Star Casino at Concho and enjoyed watching basketball and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother, of El Reno; his girlfriend, Amy Sage of El Reno; two sisters, Lisa Stoneroad and Karla Stoneroad, both of Oklahoma City; and a brother, Eugene Stoneroad of Stillwater.

The service was officiated by Rev. Bearshield and Rev. Pershing Yeahguo. Burial followed at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

