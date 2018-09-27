Roy Morrison

Funeral services for Roy E. Morrison, 93, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Custer Avenue Church of Christ.

Morrison died Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

He was born April 5, 1925, to Grover B. Morrison and Beulah Verna (Linn) Morrison in Dill City. He was raised in Dill City and Clinton and spent most of his school years in Clinton.

In 1943, during his senior year of high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Morrison served during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946.

On Feb. 3, 1947, he married Billie Jo Robinson in Arapaho.

He was employed with Morrison Oil Company before starting a career with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, where he retired after 20 years.

Morrison was a longtime, faithful member of the Church of Christ and also served as a deacon for several years. He enjoyed gardening and sharing it with others, as well as fishing and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, G.B. Morrison Jr., Gerald T. Morrison and Russell Leon Morrison; a sister, Melba Ingram; and a nephew, Jerry Morrison.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Carol McCathern and husband Scott of Anadarko; a son, Mike Morrison and wife Judy of Spring, Texas; and a sister, Wilda Ray Hankins and husband Jim of Pottsboro, Texas.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Brandon Morrison of San Antonio, Texas; Matthew Morrison of Houston, Texas; Sarah Palmer of Lawton; and Cayla McCathern of Clinton; plus three great-grandchildren, Lilly Morrison, Lexi Morrison and Dakota Palmer.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters and Ryan Driskill. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

