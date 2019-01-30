Funeral services for Rose Terrell, 101, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Clinton.

She died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Rose (Kuck) Terrell was born Sept. 11, 1917, to Ben Kuck and Katherine (Dalke) Kuck in Lehr, N.D. She came to Oklahoma as a young child.

On July 23, 1937, she married Harold Terrell in Clinton, where they made their home their entire married lives.

Terrell worked as a housekeeper in Clinton for several years.

She was preceded in death by her husband and two daughters, Georgia Jones and Ella Mae Terrell.

Survivors include a daughter, Clara Lantz of Clinton; and a son, Eugene “Bucky” Terrell of Azusa, Calif.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Lonnie Webb and Dale Nease. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.