A mass of Christian burial for Rosa Vasquez, 86, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She died Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Vasquez was born July 7, 1932, to Nicholas and Cruz (Rivera) Silva in Weslaco, Texas. She was raised in Weslaco and Corpus Christi, Texas.

She started her working career early in life, taking in laundry and doing domestic work.

In 1956 she married Juan Vasquez in Weslaco. The family performed migrant work, traveling to numerous locations during the harvesting seasons, and then settled in Clinton in 1970.

Vasquez was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and she enjoyed cooking and playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters, Carmelita Vasquez and Janie Vasquez; a brother, Jose Silva; and a sister, Modesta Ramirez.

Survivors include four daughters, Mary Flores of Oklahoma City, and Diana Barraza, Regina Martinez and Rosita Garcia, all of Clinton; eight sons, Alfredo Cardenas, Juan “John” Cardenas, Rudy Vasquez, Nick Vasquez and Jesus Vasquez, all of Clinton, and David Vasquez, Joe Vasquez and Antonio Vasquez, all of Oklahoma City; and a sister, Juanita Diaz of Clinton.

She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. today and will include a wake service from 5-6:30 p.m. and a rosary service from 6:30-8 p.m.

The service will be officiated by Father Joseph Nettem. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

